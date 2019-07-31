Dying wish comes true for former Alstonville teacher

BUCKET LIST DREAM: With a little help from his friends , Ian Roberts will display his artwork he has been working on for years in an exhibition next month.

BUCKET LIST DREAM: With a little help from his friends , Ian Roberts will display his artwork he has been working on for years in an exhibition next month. Marc Stapelberg

AFTER being rocked by a dark diagnosis, Goonellebah artist Ian Roberts has been granted his dying wish - to exhibit a selection of his life's work on the North Coast.

In November last year, the former Alstonville High art teacher was diagnosed with Ospho Cantril cancer.

A month ago he was told the cancer would be cured after surgeons removed it but, unfortunately, the news wasn't good.

"When they opened me up the they discovered it had spread into my aorta as well, and that's when they said my time might be a bit short,” Ian said.

"I was told had days and weeks to live but the doctors at Lismore Base Hospital, where I am undergoing chemotherapy treatment, think more chemo will keep me around for a while yet and so do I.

"I'm not ready to go yet, I've got too much I want to do.”

Last year, Ian captured hearts around the region with his artwork Beyond Bronte's Blue, which depicted the happy memories of a troubled young woman's childhood.

Mother of the late Bronte Steer, Deb Byron and Goonellabah artist Ian Roberts with Beyond Bronte Blue which was on display at the Lismore Regional Gallery last year. Francis Witsenhuysen

Bronte Steer chose Ian to capture her favourite memories and passions in a painting for her family, before taking her own life in 2017.

Last year Ian asked Bronte's parents Debra and Phil Byron for permission to enter the painting in the Hurford Art Prize in Lismore.

It made the finals and afterwards, Ian gave the painting to the Byron's because it was "where it belonged.”

"We formed an emotional connection with Ian, so when we found out he had cancer we asked him what dream he had,” Mrs Byron said.

"He told them us he wanted an art exhibition of his work before he passes.”

With help from friends and previous colleagues from Alstonville High, the Byron's organised the Ian Roberts Retrospective Exhibition, The Big Picture, which will open next month.

"One of the things on Bronte's bucket list was her painting and one of the things on my bucket list was I really wanted to have an exhibition,” he said.

"Because of my act of kindness for them, Phil and Deb made my exhibition happen.

"Angela Parr has vacated her Bingara Gallery for me so I'll have the space to have this exhibition, and she isn't charging us... which is also remarkable kindness. These acts of kindness are snowballing and I hope they continue to.”

While Ian's life work includes paintings and drawings of landscapes, portraits, caricutures and animal commissions, his 16th exhibition will mostly compromise of about 90 large and small pen and ink drawings, he's created since retiring as a school teacher.

"They are works that have been influenced by the Beyond Bronte's Blue painting, because the contact with Bronte, changed me,” he said.

"That painting changed my life and direction, it was very powerful.”

He described his works as political, satirical and autobiographical.

"I want to move my art, because I would hate to think that works I've out my life and soul into and spent hundreds and hundreds of hours drawing end up in a bin at Lifeline for $5,” he said.

"I'd rather it be with people who love it.

"It really is my life's passion, I spent all my time teaching and making art and was a school teacher for 38 years teaching art. I just really want to get my work out there and for people to see what I've done.”

Since hearing of Ian's illness, many former students have visited him from all over the country and as far as Singapore.

"Some I hadn't heard from in 35 years - they said such lovely things about my teaching - I changed so many kids' lives and I didn't realise until now,” he said.

"I used to say I had major works and not children, because the reality was every kid that ever walked into my room was one of my children and I'm getting repaid for that now.”

He had a message for others facing adversity.

"Never give up on your passions and dreams,” he said.

"My grandchildren are helping to keep me alive as are all of my Facebook friends and my art. I'm too much of a fighter to give up on all this - and I need to finish my Archibald entry for next year, which is based on chemotherapy.”

Ian will be donating 30 percent or more from all exhibition sales to CanTeen, the Australian national support organisation for young people living with cancer.

"I would just hate to have more kids go through some of the stuff I've gone through,” he said.

"It's just not fair and I'm desperately hoping that some sort of cure will come up to help these people.”

He will further donate works he doesn't move to the Lismore Base Hospital.

He will also be drawing some wildlife drawings through the exhibition week at the gallery, health permitting, which will be donated to Northern Rivers Wildlife Carers (of which Bronte was one).

There will also be an auction on the opening night with all proceeds going to CanTeen.

Ian's free exhibition will be held from Saturday, August 17 to Sunday, August 25 from 10am to 5pm at the Bingara Gallery, located at 431 Hinterland Way, Knockrow (next to the Macadamia Castle).

