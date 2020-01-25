Dying to know the history of North Wall icon

DYING TO KNOW: Who knows the history of the North Wall block which for many years has been painted as a playing dice? Another face of the block also is painted.

IT might not rate as Ballina's best tourism feature, but it is a quirky part of a very popular destination in the coastal town.

For many years, one of the blocks on the northern side of North Wall has been painted as a playing dice.

A few years ago, the block was transformed into a face of a Rubik's cube ‒ but that didn't last long and the playing dice was reborn.

There have been calls over the years to allow the blocks to be painted by artists as is the case in other coastal towns like Port Macquarie.

That idea didn't progress, but the Ballina dice remains, and it survived an upgrade to the wall when new hanbars, or concrete blocks, were installed.

The Northern Star is not sure how long its been there for, but it's likely it was painted after the wall was extended in the early to mid 1970s.

But it's time to roll the dice and find out more.

What do you know about the North Wall dice?