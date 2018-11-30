DV victims facing language and cultural barrier on the rise

There has been an increase in the number of domestic violence victims from non-English speaking backgrounds seeking help on the Northern Rivers.

WOMEN experiencing domestic violence are already in a hopelessly vulnerable position.

But DV victims from non-English speaking backgrounds - including those on partner visas - face an even tougher slog.

Northern Rivers organisation Momentum Collective have seen an almost doubling of women in that situation seeking their help, from 55 in the 2016-17 financial year to 97 last financial year.

Sarah Walker, who leads the group's specialist homelessness services, said this was an alarming jump.

"Women on temporary partner or student visas are at high risk of experiencing violence in a relationship,” she said.

"They are often reluctant to seek support for fear of deportation or losing custody of their children, and the language barrier means they often don't understand their rights.

"Nearly all of our non-English speaking clients are here on partner visas or other temporary visas, making it difficult for them to access legal aid, Centrelink, Medicare, employment and private accommodation, particularly if their partner cancels their visa.”

Ms Walker said one client was in short-term accommodation for 16 months until her visa issues were resolved.

But she said resourcing the right services for their clients' cultural diversity has proved tricky.

"We are funded to support all women,” she said.

"What we're missing in our regional areas is culturally specific... services.”

One client from the group's Lismore refuge said she felt isolated when she arrived in the country.

"I could speak very little English and I didn't know anyone,” she said.

"For a long time, I endured physical and emotional abuse from my husband because I thought I had nowhere to go and I was worried about my children being taken away from me.”

She said Momentum Collective staff helped her to liaise with police to apply for a domestic violence exemption on her partner visa.

Momentum Collective provides 24/7 DV services to women and children.

Donate to the group at mymomentum.org.au.

If you need help escaping family violence, or know someone who does, phone 1300 355 305 at any time.

In an emergency, phone Triple 0.