DV accused threw a can of tuna, threatened police, court told

A BANORA Point man had his bail revoked after he allegedly threw a can of tuna at and then tussled with his former partner.

The 33-year-old man, who is not named to protect the victim, appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court on October 12 by videolink from the Tweed Heads police station.

He pleaded not guilty to common assault, contravening an apprehended violence order and damage property.

The man pleaded guilty to intimidate police but disputed the police facts.

The man had been in a relationship with his former partner for 13 years and they share three children together aged from nine to 15 months old.

On October 10, the pair exchanged texts about seeing the children and his former partner said she allowed him to stay overnight as it was “in the best interest of the children”.

It is alleged about 7am the next day, the woman and the man argued and when she walked towards the lounge room to call police he threw a can of tuna at her which missed.

Police alleged there was a brief tussle to get the phone out of her hand and the man left before police arrived.

It is alleged he damaged the bedroom door, leaving a hole about 20-25cm wide.

About 10.20am police say he returned to the house, attempting to gain entry before leaving again.

He was found a short time later leaning against the Banora Central Shopping Centre and was arrested after a short foot chase.

He was allegedly captured on police body camera video making threats of violence towards officers including, “you get f---’n close enough to me c--- I’m going to break your f----- nose”.

It is alleged he thrashed out at police while they attempted to remove his handcuffs.

He allegedly told officers he would cave their heads in, he was going to slap the looks off their faces and “if I see ya outside I’m going to run you over”.

Defence solicitor Phil Mulherin said the man was the primary provider financially for the family in terms of paying child support and had been unemployed but was due to start a new job later in the week.

Mr Mulherin submitted his client was at risk of spending too much time on remand than he would receive in any penalty.

During his bail application, the man leaned into the camera to show Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy the black eye he was sporting and chipped tooth he alleged came at the hands of his former partner.

Mr Mulherin said his client had apologised to police and that while his comments were unacceptable there was antagonism from police.

Police prosecutor Alix Thom said the defendant was subject to an apprehended violence order and subject to a number of bails for offending “in a similar vein” in relation to the same woman.

Mr Dunlevy revoked the man’s existing bail and did not grant bail for the fresh charges.

The offending also allegedly breached a community correctional order which was relisted on November 24.