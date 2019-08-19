DV accused set to claim self-defence sports facial injuries

A woman has faced court accused of breaching an AVO, but is likely to claim she was defending herself.

A WOMAN accused of breaching a domestic violence order is likely to claim self-defence, a court has heard.

The Northern Rivers woman was granted bail after appearing, with visible facial injuries, in the dock of Lismore Local Court on Friday.

Her solicitor, Philip Crick, entered pleas of not guilty to the assault allegations against her.

The court heard she was accused of assaulting a man, who had an apprehended violence order against her, at a Richmond Valley address.

She'd recently been placed on a good behaviour bond in relation to the same alleged victim, the court heard.

Mr Crick acknowledged prison time was "a possibility”, given the allegation was one of an AVO breach involving violence, but he reiterated she would defend the charges.

"I'd ask your honour to just have a look at (the accused),” he said.

"She has some significant injuries as well.”

While his client had visible facial injuries, Mr Crick said the alleged victim had suffered abrasions and bruising to fingers.

Police prosecutor Brett Gradisnik raised concerns about further offending and protection of the victim.

He said whether bail conditions proposed by Mr Crick were enough was a matter for the court but acknowledged there was "at least some injury or injuries to her face”.

Magistrate David Heilpern set the matter down for a September 5 hearing before Casino Local Court.

"I agree with both submissions of the prosecution and the defence,” Mr Heilpern said.

"If the defendant's convicted of this matter she will most likely go to jail.

"That makes her situation perilous.

"On the other hand, the prosecution case is a one-on-one.”

He said the alleged victim had "minor” injuries while the accused was "sporting injuries she can only realistically have sustained during that altercation”.

He granted the woman bail, including a condition that she not go near or contact the alleged victim of go within 10km of his suburb.