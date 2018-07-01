How closed curtain led to family losing their son

Dutch welfare workers have taken an Australian boy from his family following claims of neglect, as the child’s father fights to bring his five-year-old son back to Brisbane.

DUTCH welfare workers have taken an Australian boy from his family following claims of neglect, as the child's father fights to bring his five-year-old son back to Brisbane.

Conrad den Hertog, an Australian IT worker based in Amsterdam, yesterday said he had not seen his son since Dutch police and social workers seized him in a late-night raid in February.

"Martin is being held in a facility and if we do not rescue him from there, the standard procedure here is that after another 13 months Dutch social services will apply to send him to either adoption or foster care,'' Mr de Hertog said from Amsterdam yesterday.

"The main reason they say we cannot even visit him is because they appear to be misdiagnosing Martin's autistic symptoms … with psychological abuse."

Mr den Hertog, who was born in Tamworth and moved to The Netherlands for work in 2003, said he wanted to return to Australia with his Dutch wife Katya to settle in Brisbane.

But Dutch child protection authorities refused to let the couple bring Martin, who has dual Australian and Dutch citizenship.

Mr den Hertog, 47, said a neighbour who is a doctor had dobbed the family in to child protection authorities after noticing the curtains in a spare room were kept closed.

"Over here, a curtain shut means abuse - culturally they tend to see that as evidence of abuse,'' he said.

Mr den Hertog said five police officers, a judge and "multiple social workers'' turned up late at night on February 1 and took Martin away while the boy was "deeply asleep''.

Mr den Hertog said Martin had never been diagnosed with autism before his forced removal.

Dutch Ministry of Justice spokeswoman Renske Piet said she could not comment on Martin's case specifically.

"In the situation that a child is threatened in his development - regardless of his or her nationality - the judge can put a child under supervision and remove it from the home,'' she said.

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) said it was "providing consular assistance to an Australian man in The Netherlands'' .