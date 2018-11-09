Menu
Emile Ratelband, 69, is looking to legally reverse his age by 20 years.
Emile Ratelband, 69, is looking to legally reverse his age by 20 years. AP/Peter Dejong
Health

Dutch man, 69, starts battle to legally reverse his age

by Seniors News
9th Nov 2018 11:57 AM

EVER felt 20 years younger than what is says on your licence?

Dutch 'positivity guru' Emile Ratelband certainly does after starting a court battle to legally alter his age, 69, by 20 years.

Motivational speaker Ratelband told a court in Arnhem in the Netherlands that he felt he was discriminated against in society because of his age - especially when dating.

Citing the fight of transgender people, Ratelband said his emotional and physical state were more akin to a 49-year-old, even describing himself as a "young god".

"When I'm 69, I am limited. If I'm 49, then I can buy a new house, drive a different car," he said. "I can take up more work. When I'm on Tinder and it says I'm 69, I don't get an answer. When I'm 49, with the face I have, I will be in a luxurious position."

Ratelband told the court he would even give up his right to a pension to change his birth date from 11 March 1949 to 11 March 1969.

"It is really a question of free will," he told the court.

However, the public prosecutor pushed back against the radical change, speculating it could force the state to deliberate on a person's "emotional age".

