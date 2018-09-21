Heartbreak for first-year Demon
MELBOURNE has dropped Bayley Fritsch for Saturday's preliminary final against West Coast in heartbreaking news for the first-year Demon.
Fritsch, pick No.31 in last year's draft, had missed just one game this season but was replaced by defender Joel Smith.
The 21-year-old averaged 16 disposals and kicked 17 goals but has spent the latter part of the season in defence.
Smith returns after dislocating his collarbone against Gold Coast in Round 20.
The Eagles also made one change, recalling defender Will Schofield for the injured Brad Sheppard.
Richmond and Collingwood both selected an unchanged line-up for Friday night's blockbuster.
Earlier, Richmond forward Shane Edwards said there was "no doubt" that Dustin Martin will be at full capacity for tomorrow night's blockbuster preliminary final, according to his premiership teammate.
The Brownlow medallist took part in all of Richmond's final session at a packed Punt Road after suffering what coach Damien Hardwick this week described as a "significant corkie".
But Edwards said he has no worries about Martin's ability to impact against Collingwood on Friday night night.
"He's all right," Edwards said.
"He just had a corkie. He trained fine today, so he's raring to go.
"No doubt (about him)."
Martin was the only player to train in compression tights, fuelling speculation that he might have been hiding some strapping on his thigh or knee.
But Edwards laughed that he had never taken much notice of the superstar's training attire.
"I haven't had a mental check on whether he's trained in (them) much, but I think he's done it every now and then," he said.
"I'll make sure I'll look from now on."
Brandon Ellis and Dan Butler both trained as they push their case for selection, while Edwards said the team would draw on its experience of winning last year's premiership in an effort to find an edge.
Friday, September 21
Richmond v Collingwood at the MCG, 7.50pm AEST
TIGERS
B: Astbury, Rance, Grimes
HB: Houli, Vlastuin, Broad
C: Grigg, Cotchin, McIntosh
HF: RiolI, Edwards, Castagna
F: Riewoldt, Martin, Caddy
FOLL: Nankervis, Lambert, Prestia
INT: Short, Higgins, Graham, Conca
EMER: Garthwaite, Soldo, Ellis, Lloyd
No change
MAGPIES
B: Maynard, Langdon, Crisp
HB: Howe, Goldsack, Varcoe
C: Treloar, Pendlebury, Phillips
HF: Hoskin-Elliott, Mihocek, De Goey
F: Thomas, Cox, Stephenson
FOLL: Grundy, Adams, Sidebottom
INT: Sier, Aish, Mayne, Greenwood
EMER: Blair, Brown, Madgen, Reid
No change
Saturday, September 22
West Coast v Melbourne at Optus Stadium, 1.20pm AWST
EAGLES
B: Hurn, Barrass, Schofield
HB: Cole, McGovern, Jetta
C: Sheed, Shuey, Masten
HF: LeCras, Darling, Hutchings
F: Rioli, Kennedy, Cripps
FOLL: Lycett, Yeo, Redden
INT: Ryan, Duggan, Venables, Vardy
EMER: Allen, Nelson, Ainsworth, Ah Chee
In: W.Schofield
Out: B.Sheppard (hamstring)
DEMONS
B: Jetta, O McDonald, Lewis
HB: Salem, Frost, Hibberd
C: Hannan, Jones, Brayshaw
HF: Melksham, T McDonald, Harmes
F: vandenBerg, Weideman, Neal-Bullen
FOLL: Gawn, Oliver, Viney
INT: Petracca, Spargo, Tyson, J Smith
EMER: Kennedy-Harris, Hunt, Fritsch, T Smith
In: J.Smith
Out: B.Fritsch