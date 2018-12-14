Menu
A coastal track of Cyclone Owen could see much of coastal Queensland and northern NSW being affected by Sunday. Picture: Sky News Weather
Weather

Dust storms, rains lash southern states

by Stephanie Bedo and Benedict Brook
14th Dec 2018 8:02 AM

Severe thunderstorms have lashed the eastern half of New South Wales, bringing torrential rain, damaging winds and causing power outages.

The destructive weather system made its way southeast across Sydney, as the Bureau of Meteorology warned of "giant hail" and ferocious winds for much of the state west of the Great Dividing Range.

There were warnings of flash flooding, with 41mm of rain falling in the 30min to 8.05pm at Auburn and 37mm at Guildford during the same period.

Thunderstorms hit the city about 8.15pm and tracked towards Fairfield, Horsley Park and Liverpool, then Badgerys Creek, Leppington and Minto. Wind gusts topped 105km/h.

 

 

The destructive system formed as warm humid air fed into a trough that lies about the western plains, combined with an upper low pressure system entering the far southwest.

There were reports of train delays across Sydney because of the severe weather conditions.

Parramatta Road at Homebush and the Princes Highway at Blakehurst have been impacted by flooding.

Thousands of homes are out of power as crews work to restore services across the state.

A severe thunderstorm warning is also in place for several parts of Queensland as Tropical Cyclone Owen starts tracking east towards the state.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Further west, dust storms have engulfed whole towns.

 

 

 

Two bushwalkers who have spent the past five nights in the Morton National Park near Nowra will be stuck another night because of the bad weather.

Police said it was believed a 59-year-old man and 60-year-old woman went bushwalking in the Ettrema Gorge west of Nowra on Saturday.

The man was expected to return home to Canberra by Tuesday but did not return and about 1.30pm on Wednesday police were notified.

A search was launched and shortly before 2pm today the walkers made contact with searchers by mobile phone.

Their location has been confirmed but because of the weather and an estimated two-hour walk into the gorge, a decision was made to suspend the retrieval operation until first light today.

Searchers confirmed the walkers were uninjured and have shelter.

A decision will be made this morning whether they will be walked out or flown.

 

AUTHORITIES SLAM 'DUMB, FOOLISH' MOTORISTS

Frustrated emergency workers slammed "dumb" choices by motorists after hundreds of cars became stranded and scores of rescues had to take place when drivers drove into flood waters.

There has been record-breaking levels of rain and flash flooding in parts of Victoria with authorities warning "it's not over yet".

Seventeen people have had to be rescued from the roofs of their cars. One hundred people travelling in 50 cars are stranded close to the M31 Hume Freeway at Wangaratta while the State Emergency Service has received 400 calls for help.

Police pleaded with people not to drive across flooded roads.

Flooding on the Hume Freeway near Wangaratta. Picture: Taylor McPhail
Northeast Victoria has copped the biggest beating from the rain with 160mm falling at Everton, close to Wangaratta. That's more than three months' rain in a single day.

There's been persistent rain in Melbourne too, with over 30mm falling since early this morning.

The SES opened relief centres in Wangaratta, Chiltern and Wodonga to help these impacted by the flooding.

Police said "hundreds of thousands of dollars" have now had to be spent rescuing stranded motorists.

"There's a certain degree of frustration, where people, after many, many warnings continue to make poor, foolish decisions to drive into flood waters," said emergency management commissioner Andrews Crisp.

"They're putting themselves at risk, they're tying up emergency services unnecessarily. It's just a dumb thing to do."

The SES has received 400 calls for assistance and has dealt with 300 of them.

"But 100 of those still remain, in various parts of the state, particularly in the areas of Beechworth and Wangaratta, where we've seen the most calls for assistance today, as a result of the extreme rainfall," Mr Crisp added.

He said the worst of the rainfall was probably over for residents of Melbourne, but not elsewhere.

"There will still be showers and some rainfall activity in metropolitan Melbourne over the next few hours. But in the northeast of the state, it's certainly not over yet."

 

TROPICAL CYCLONE OWEN

Destructive "zombie cyclone" Owen is bearing down on the north of Australia with coastal residents being told to brace for the worst if the system reaches category four today.

The "very destructive and severe" cyclone, now up to category three, continues to increase in strength as it heads back towards Queensland promising to deliver a deluge in its wake.

Owen has been meandering in the Gulf of Carpentaria, between Port Roper and Port McArthur with sustained winds near the centre of 140 kilometres per hour and wind gusts to 195km/h.

It was upgraded to a category three storm yesterday afternoon and the BOM said it may reach Category 4 intensity early today.

"The system remains a category 3 system and is likely to continue to develop further over the next 12 to 24 hours as it moves east over open waters," stated the weather service.

"A coastal crossing along the southeast Gulf of Carpentaria coast between Gilbert River Mouth to Pormpuraaw later Friday or early Saturday is likely, and there is a chance it crosses the coast as a category 4 system."

The BOM said flash flooding was likely to develop around islands and coastal areas near the NT's Gulf of Carpentaria, with a storm tide, damaging waves and flooding possible in the region.

Expected rainfall associated with Tropical Cyclone Owen in the Gulf of Carpentaria. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology
The Territory Controller said shelters had been opened and warned residents to move into them as conditions deteriorate.

Brisbane could see almost 200mm of rain over four days, with 20-60mm expected today and heavy downpours and storms in the following days.

Townsville will have up to 45mm today and a possible 200mm tomorrow.

 

MONTH'S WORTH OF RAIN IN EAST

Owen is one of two weather systems that are causing havoc across the country with worries a low-pressure system in the south could combine with the cyclone to bring rain to just about anywhere on the east coast.

Victoria has been a particular concern for forecasters. The BOM reported that in a single hour, between 7am and 8am yesterday, 18mm fell on Coldstream, while Hopetoun has had its heaviest falls for seven years.

Possibility of supercell storms in Melbourne. Picture: Sky News Weather
A severe weather warning for heavy rainfall, storms and possible flash flooding is in place for much of the state.

Adelaide may not get quite so wet but a severe weather warning is in place for strong wind and rain over the next few days.

Tasmania could get very soggy this weekend. There is a possibility of around 65mm of rain from today in Launceston with highs of around 25C. Hobart will probably see less, but the weekend could still be a washout.

Severe downpours are due in Canberra with up to 10mm of rainfall expected in Sydney.

Perth, on the other hand, is parched. A sunny end to the week with highs peaking at 38C today.

Darwin will get to 35C and storms are possibility.

Additional reporting by AAP

 

Seventeen people have had to be rescued from the roofs of their cars. Picture: Taylor McPhail
People stranded on the Hume Freeway near Wangaratta after the road was closed due to flooding. Picture Simon Dallinger
The probable location and size of Tropical Cyclone Owen on Friday. Picture: Windy.
A coastal track of Cyclone Owen could see much of coastal Queensland and northern NSW being affected by Sunday. Picture: Sky News Weather
