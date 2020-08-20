Menu
Alison Paterson
Dust from South Australia blankets the Northern Rivers

Alison Paterson
by
20th Aug 2020 9:14 AM
DON'T hang out those white sheets and tablecloths until the winds whipping dust from two states away decides to settle.

This is the advice after the Bureau of Meteorology confirmed the dusty air on the Northern Rivers has blown over from South Australia.

Duty forecaster Alex Majchrowski said this is all due to the south-westerly winds sweeping across New South Wales.

"The dust was picked up from South Australia and come across on some pretty strong south-westerly winds," he said.

"We had a weather warning issued about it yesterday for the south of the state and today it should start to ease off by this afternoon.

"But the chance of picking up more dust near the SA border is possible."

So maybe hold off that white wash until the weekend.

        Transgender woman wants to play footy for local club

        Win for residents who were excluded from border bubble

        SURVEY: How is the border closure affecting you?

        'I wouldn't leave the house': Loren's journey out of despair

