The weather bureau's satellite shows a dust haze stretching across much of NSW and smoke from the numerous fires in the northeast.
Weather

Dust haze blows in over the Northern Rivers

JASMINE BURKE
by
7th Nov 2019 2:43 PM
THE Northern Rivers has been blanketed by a cloud of dust hanging over the region today as warm, windy conditions generate dangerous fire conditions.

The Bureau of Meteorology said the dust was transported east overnight, generated by winds over inland NSW yesterday.

"Currently on the satellite we can see dust haze stretching across much of NSW and smoke from the numerous fires in the north-east,” they said on twitter.

NSW RFS said the strong westerly winds this morning was responsible for dust across much of north eastern NSW.

"These strong winds are driving up fire dangers. Important today to stay up to date, review your bush fire survival plan and know what you will do if threatened by fire,” NSW RFS said.

Several warnings are in place today with hot, dry and windy conditions across the east of the state.

These conditions are expected to continue on Friday.

The NSW RFS have also issued a total fire ban for several districts today, including the Northern Rivers.

Lismore Northern Star

