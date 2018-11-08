Duo United to play for Gold Coast

PREMIER PICKS: Far North Coast soccer players Hollie Jarrett and Keea Parrish have joined Gold Coast United.

FAR North Coast soccer players Hollie Jarrett and Keea Parrish have joined Gold Coast United to play in the National Premier League Queensland Women's competition next season.

Jarrett, 32, was an integral part of the highly successful Bangalow team that reigned supreme between 2013 and 2016 while 18-year-old Parrish helped lead Lismore Thistles to back-to-back premierships this year.

Both players have won top awards with Jarrett crowned the Football Far North Women's Player of the Year in 2017.

An injury at the back end of the 2017 season saw Jarrett on the sidelines as Parrish stepped up to earn that honour this year

For Jarrett her time on the sidelines has fuelled her hunger to take her game to another level.

"I want a new challenge. After my rehab I really feel motivated” she said.

"I put so much work in and feel the fittest and strongest I've been.”

"I'm keen to build a bond with a group of great girls and hopefully we can all create and achieve something really special together.”

An attacking mid-fielder with a keen eye for goal, Jarrett secured the FFNC Women's Golden Boot in 2016 (21 goals) and repeated that feat in 2017 (19 goals).

Parrish started playing as a three-year old and has a strong background in futsal.

She will head to Hawaii with the World Cup U20's futsal squad and is no stranger to international travel having already visited Brazil, America and Spain as a member of representative squads.

On her return she'll join Jarrett and the rest of the Gold Coast squad in pre-season with both ladies keen to get started.

Keea confirmed that she plans to put everything into her football.

"I won't be studying just training, playing and a little work on the side,” she said.

"I intend to get better and become a quality player by playing with players with new skills and under new coaching methods.”

"My biggest goal is to be the best footballer I can be so that I can make a career out of football and to play the best I can around outstanding players.”