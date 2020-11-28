Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Duo had just started dating before car death tragedy

by Chris Clarke
28th Nov 2020 12:59 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Townsville couple charged with manslaughter over the death of a three-year-old girl in a hot car have only been dating since September, according to social media profiles.

Laura Black, 37, has four girls from a previous relationship, while Aaron Hill, 29, also has two daughters of his own, according to social media.

He has worked as a driller at a mine in Mt Isa.

Hill is an avid pig hunter and motorcyclist, with one friend commenting on images of him and his daughter calling him a "great dad".

Aaron Hill is an avid pig hunter.
Aaron Hill is an avid pig hunter.

Hill has shared photos on Facebook of his wedding day to another woman, with friends leaving adoring comments of the former couple as recently as last year.

Black studied at James Cook University and has been described as an "elegant and beautiful" person on social media.

Originally published as Duo had just started dating before car death tragedy

More Stories

court editors picks hot car hot weather toddler townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Crack fire team on standy to protect life and property

        Premium Content Crack fire team on standy to protect life and property

        News AS THE mercury is predicted to rise over 40C, a team of experienced remote firefighters is ready to go.

        Northern Rivers’ towns set to hit low 40s this weekend

        Premium Content Northern Rivers’ towns set to hit low 40s this weekend

        News A POTENTIALLY dangerous heatwave is set to roll across the region in the coming...

        Take the pressure down, saga over leaky pipes continues

        Premium Content Take the pressure down, saga over leaky pipes continues

        News ONE council agreed on a pilot plan to check on specific areas, but what are other...

        Christmas busy for shoppers, busier for scammers

        Premium Content Christmas busy for shoppers, busier for scammers

        News Online shopping is in full swing and here is how you can protect yourself this...