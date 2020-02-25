Duo face court over cultivating cannabis plants

A FATHER and son have pleaded guilty to cultivating more than 100 cannabis plants in Woodburn.

Norman William Brine, 69, and Kurt Brine, 34, of Trustums Hill, south-west of Woodburn, appeared in Lismore District Court on Monday.

Both men entered guilty pleas to hydroponically cultivating 112 cannabis plants at a Woodburn property in July last year.

Norman also entered a plea of guilty to supply 1.53kg of cannabis.

Judge Jeffrey McLennan ordered a sentencing assessment report for both men.

The men will both be sentenced on May 20 at the Lismore District Court.