Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Duo face court over cultivating cannabis plants

Aisling Brennan
24th Feb 2020 4:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FATHER and son have pleaded guilty to cultivating more than 100 cannabis plants in Woodburn.

Norman William Brine, 69, and Kurt Brine, 34, of Trustums Hill, south-west of Woodburn, appeared in Lismore District Court on Monday.

Both men entered guilty pleas to hydroponically cultivating 112 cannabis plants at a Woodburn property in July last year.

Norman also entered a plea of guilty to supply 1.53kg of cannabis.

Judge Jeffrey McLennan ordered a sentencing assessment report for both men.

The men will both be sentenced on May 20 at the Lismore District Court.

cannabis plants lismore district court northern rivers crime richmond valley crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OUTAGE WOES: ‘Water is a human right’

        premium_icon OUTAGE WOES: ‘Water is a human right’

        News SKENNARS Head residents in the dark about how long the water outage will last.

        • 25th Feb 2020 5:59 PM
        Coral bleaching could hit Byron and other NSW reefs next

        premium_icon Coral bleaching could hit Byron and other NSW reefs next

        News Professor Peter Harrison says bleaching will hit local waters

        ‘Real champ’: SCU community mourns former Deputy Chancellor

        premium_icon ‘Real champ’: SCU community mourns former Deputy Chancellor

        News JOHN Shanahan is remembered as “an invaluable member of the university community”...

        Five reasons coasties should head west

        premium_icon Five reasons coasties should head west

        News VENTURE an hour west to a country full of surprises