Duo arrested after lengthy crime spree

A NIMBIN woman and Goonellabah man have been arrested after a series of crimes.

Richmond Police District Sen-Constable, crime prevention officer, David Henderson, said police from the Richmond Target Action Group will allege that on the August 25 they arrested a Goonellabah man for 11 offences relating to a spate of thefts and Break and Enters in Lismore.

He has been bail refused and will appear at Lismore Local Court in October.

"Police will further allege that on Wednesday they attended a Nimbin address and arrested a 32 year old Nimbin woman," Sen-Constable Henderson said.

"It will be alleged she was the Goonellabah man's co-offender.

"She has been charged with Aggravated Break Enter and Steal x two, Larceny x two, Obtain Benefit By Deception, Steal Motor Vehicle, Be Carried in Conveyance without Consent of Owner and Breach of Bail Conditions.

"Unrelated charges of Shoplifting, Carried in Stolen Conveyance and Goods In Custody were also laid."

She has been bail refused by police and the Court, and will appear at Lismore Local Court later this month.