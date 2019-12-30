Dunn deal with Tivoli Street set for Ballina Cup

Trainer Matt Dunn will likely run Tivoli Street in the Ballina Cup. Photo Scott Powick.

Trainer Matt Dunn will likely run Tivoli Street in the Ballina Cup. Photo Scott Powick.

TIVOLI Street might have streeted them at his home track on Sunday but the Matt Dunn-trained gelding could do just the same in next month's Slipway Hotel Ballina Cup.

The six-year-old gelding son of Lonhro won the $22,000 O'Brien Plumbing Ballina Cup Prelude (1530m) in authoritative fashion, skipping clear for almost a four-length win from Brett Bellamy's Bon Costa.

Dunn also provided the third placegetter, Saxton Rock, while confirming the winner would head to Ballina for the $$65,000 Summer Cup (1600m) on January 17.

The extra 70m won't worry Tivoli Street on the way the gelding won on Sunday, finishing powerfully out wide.

Robbie Fradd rode him Sunday and will most likely be aboard at Ballina, too.

"He hit the line well, not a bad horse," he told Sky Thoroughbred Central after the impressive effort and Tivoli Street's sixth win of a 33 race career.

He has now won more than $157,000 prizemoney.

Dunn, who finished with a winning treble on the day when Dreaming Of Biscay won the last, said Tivoli street was aided by a fast tempo.

"He just needs the tempo on," he said of the gelding, who did get a bit fired up in the saddling enclosure before the race.

"Probably push on to the Ballina Cup now where he should meet a similar field."

Next month's Ballina Cup is a change of timing by the Ballina Jockey Club.

It did race its Cup meetings in September but has elected to move to January in the hope of tapping into the holiday crowds.