Tegan Harrison takes Mighty Mittere on to with the IGA SUNSHINE COAST QTIS Two-Years-Old Maiden Plate at Corbould Park.
Sport

Dunn brings winning stable to Lismore

by Geoff Newling
15th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
MATT Dunn won his 18th Highway Handicap with Lifesaver at Randwick last Saturday and followed up by dominating the $20,000 lismoreturfclub.com.au 3YO Maiden Handicap (1200m) at Lismore.

Two races later and Lismore trainer, Daniel Bowen, did something similar, snaring the quinella in the third race, Lismore and District Workers Club Benchmark 66 Handicap (1200m) with impressive Almas and Queen of Kingston.

Almas won by almost four and a half lengths from his female stablemate, his fourth win in 15 starts.

Bowen had decided to send Almas to the paddock before the race but was reconsidering that after the ease of his win, Matty McGuren easing him down in the final 100m.

"He did win so well,” Bowen said. "He was always going to the paddock but I might just give him one more time.”

Whatever he does he will have a good horse next time while Queen of Kingston also finished stoutly for a good second.

"She was a little slow to muster but ran home well,” Bowen said.

"She might race at Grafton next week and then we'll try and get her into the Ballina Cup.”

The $65,000 Ballina Cup (1600m) will be raced Thursday, September 6.

Earlier Murwillumbah's Dunn went one, two, three with Snow Valley, Hayburner and Bling N Bubbles rounding out the the trifecta in another outstanding training effort.

Dunn, who is also preparing for a big Murwillumbah Cup meeting Friday week, said all three placegetters would derive plenty from yesterday's maiden.

He said it was a good result and "about the way we thought they would finish”.

"She's a nice filly,” he said of Snitzel filly Snow Valley. "There's plenty of upside to her. We might give her a shot in town next start. She's got a real good attitude and got good speed.”

The Mary Ann Brosnan-trained Red Flyer bounced back to form at Lismore, surging to victory in the $20,000 Northern Star Maiden Handicap (1516m).

The five-year-old gelding son of Trusting was ridden by Matthew Paget.

Brosnan said Red Flyer showed nice improvement.

"A lovely ride by Matt,” she said.

"He's raced on heavy tracks and was good to get back on top of the ground.”

Lismore Northern Star

