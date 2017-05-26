Dune driving attracts penalty of up to $1000, council warns

A resident, who didn't wish to be named, snapped one of the four-wheel drivers illegally traversing the dunes at Seven Mile Beach on Sunday, May 21.

NO fines have been dealt for illegal dune driving or recreational towing on Ballina Shire beaches so far this year, the council revealed.

The statistics come after images revealed a group of four-wheel drivers undertaking both prohibited activities, which attract on-the-spot fines of $110, at Seven Mile Beach, Lennox Head on Sunday.

BEACH RAGE: Calls for crackdown on illegal dune driving

The fine has a maximum penalty of $1100 which can be issued by the courts for the offences.

A fisherman on the beach on Sunday snapped photos of the offending cars and later claimed he was confronted by the drivers.

The incident prompted the long-time resident to call for increased patrols in the area.

The council's open space and resource recovery manager, Cheyne Willebrands said the use of surveillance cameras and increasing patrols by police and council rangers may be implemented if behaviour worsened.

Mr Williebrands said reported illegal activity and damage has decreased in the past year.

But local beach drivers, including the fisherman, have expressed concern council may decide to close access to the beach if the behaviour escalated.

That decision wouldn't be made lightly, according to Mr Willebrands, who said the track's closure would be "decided by the elected council".

Last year, Ballina Shire Council issued 20 fines to motorists who accessed the beach without a permit.