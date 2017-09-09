21°
Dune driver slapped with $1350 fine

The Office of Environment and Heritage, and National Parks and Wildlife, are sick of 4WD users damaging sand dunes.
Alina Rylko
by

A CRUISE through the sand dunes at Broadwater National Park near Evans Head has cost one 4WD driver $1350.

The Bora Ridge resident pleaded guilty to the offence under the National Parks and Wildlife Regulation 2009 at Ballina Local Court last week.

The court heard that in December 2016 a Richmond Valley Council ranger saw a vehicle driving in the sand dunes at Salty Lagoon.

The driver of the vehicle was stopped and the incident was reported the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).

The driver was subsequently issued with a penalty notice that he elected to he initially pleaded not guilty to and elected to have dealt with by a court.

The driver then changed his plea to guilty and fined $850 and ordered to pay professional costs of $500.

NPWS Richmond Area Manager Mark Pittavino said the outcome is a result of the local agency co-operative arrangements to deal with unlawful 4WD use.

"The outcome sends a clear message to the community that people must only drive in those areas permitted,” Mr Pittavino said.

"In the Richmond Valley local government area motor vehicles are prohibited from travelling above the high water mark on all beaches except when crossing the beach to and from the officially constructed access points,” Mr Pittavino said.

People can find out about more about beach driving in the Richmond Valley at: http://www.richmondvalley.nsw.gov.au/page/Economic_Development/Tourism/4WDs_and_Dogs_on_our_Beaches/

