Dumped puppies find new forever homes

PAW PATROL: The six puppies including Breeze, who were dumped in a cage during a storm in Lismore have now all been adopted by loving families.
Alison Paterson
by

AFTER a horrendous start in life being dumped in a metal cage by the side of the road in a storm, six pups are now living the good life.

Tails were wagging and there were cuddles galore as the puppies, who had been callously abandoned, were matched up with their new owners earlier this week at the Lismore Animal Rights Rescue Group.

The rescue group's coordinator, Susan Lavis, said the community's response to the puppies was "simply amazing".

"All the puppies have gone off to wonderful forever homes," she said.

"Some have gone to young families, some to be a companion for another dog whose previous companion has passed away, we had a brilliant response."

Ms Lavis said there was so much interest in the puppies the group had to select the most suitable new owners.

"We had a long list and picked the best of the best for those lovely dogs," she said.

"We live in a very caring community."

Last week Ms Lavis said the puppies have been named in honour of the stormy weather in which they were found.

"The four girl pups have been called Stormy, Breeze, Sky and Rain and the boys are Thunder and Lightning," she said.

Lismore Northern Star
