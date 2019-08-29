Dumped Labor boss to face further ICAC grilling

DUMPED ALP boss Kaila Murnain faces another day of ICAC grilling today over allegedly dodgy donations, after being dramatically removed last night at an emergency meeting by Labor bosses.

Ms Murnain sensationally gave evidence late yesterday she was told about an $100,000 cash donation - but says she never told anyone after an ALP lawyer allegedly told her to keep quiet.

ICAC is investigating whether the ALP Sussex Street headquarters ran a "straw donor" scheme to bypass strict electoral laws.

NSW Labor Party boss Kaila Murnain leaves the ICAC hearing on Wednesday. Picture: Dylan Robinson

MORE ICAC NEWS

Parliamentary leader Jodi McKay stepped in Wednesday night, ordering the party to suspend Murnain's position, saying she was "appalled" by the evidence.

Evidence has already been given that exiled Chinese billionaire Huang Xiangmo allegedly gave $100,000 in cash in an Aldi plastic shopping bag to the ALP in 2015.

Ms Murnain, removed from her position as general secretary at an emergency meeting of the ALP last night, told the ICAC that former MP Ernest Wong told her in 2016 that a donor to the dinner was not the real donor but Xiangmo was.

Sam Dastyari will face ICAC on Thursday. Picture: Jonathan Ng

She immediately rang former ALP Senator Sam Dastyari, who advised her to tell the party lawyers.

But Ms Murnain gave evidence that the lawyer Ian Robertson advised her to "forget the conversation happened with Ernest".

"Ian said to me, 'Don't, there is no need to do anything from here. Don't record this meeting, don't, don't put it in your diary. Forget the conversation happened with Ernest and, and I, I won't be, won't be billing you for this either. And that was it."

Mr Dastyari will also be giving evidence today.