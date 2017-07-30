Dummy does burn-out next to police station

A man was arrested after crashing into a tree in Byron Bay's CBD.

A MAN was arrested at Byron Bay after doing a burn-out down the road from Byron Bay police station early Sunday morning.

About 12.10am, a 24-year-old from The Channon was driving a silver Ford Falcon along Butler St, in the direction of Byron Bay Police Station.

Police will allege he did a burn out around the roundabout near the police station and continued to drive in a dangerous manner into the Byron Bay CBD.

The man crashed his car into a tree near the Jonson Street roundabout.

Passengers ran from the scene but the driver was apprehended by members of the public.

Police arrested and searched the man, finding a small amount of cannabis.

At Byron Bay Police Station the man produced a high range reading of .152.

The man was issued a court attendance notice for the drink driving offence, and possession of the prohibited drug.

He will attend Byron Bay Local Court on the 17th of August.