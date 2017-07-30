26°
News

Dummy does burn-out next to police station

Alina Rylko
| 30th Jul 2017 7:11 PM
A man was arrested after crashing into a tree in Byron Bay's CBD.
A man was arrested after crashing into a tree in Byron Bay's CBD. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MAN was arrested at Byron Bay after doing a burn-out down the road from Byron Bay police station early Sunday morning.

About 12.10am, a 24-year-old from The Channon was driving a silver Ford Falcon along Butler St, in the direction of Byron Bay Police Station. 

Police will allege he did a burn out around the roundabout near the police station and continued to drive in a dangerous manner into the Byron Bay CBD.

The man crashed his car into a tree near the Jonson Street roundabout.

Passengers ran from the scene but the driver was apprehended by members of the public.

Police arrested and searched the man, finding a small amount of cannabis. 

At Byron Bay Police Station the man produced a high range reading of .152.

The man was issued a court attendance notice for the drink driving offence, and possession of the prohibited drug.

He will attend Byron Bay Local Court on the 17th of August.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  byron bay northern rivers crime tweed byron lac command

'We thought we were going to lose her'

'We thought we were going to lose her'

A MONTH ago Goonellebah mum Elizabeth Smyth feared her daughter was going to die.

Shuck yeah! Oyster Festival coming to Byron

The Balcony & Oyster Co.'s specially crafted oyster menu has been created with perfectly paired wines, cocktails and beer specials to boot.

Decadent oysters available all August

Girder deliveries for pacific highway upgrade

Two 24 metre long girders a day will be moved south from QLD

Million dollar runner to visit our region

MATES: Andrew Biszczak of The Million Dollar Run with ambassador Johnny.

Raising funds for The Butterfly Children of Australia

Local Partners

Nominate now for community funds

THE fund will support projects between $100,000 and $1 million, or higher with financial co-contribution.

Easier journeys with upgraded transport facilities

Swan Bay, Grafton and Yamba will benefit from new shelters and upgrades including improved signage, connecting paths and tactile indicators.

$36,000 for Clarence and Richmond valleys transport

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

VISIT: Lennox Head.

Where to get fresh coffee and local produce from

Ten winter-friendly things to do this week

A highlight of the Lismore Aviation Unlimited expo was the chance to go on a joy flight or adventure flight in a aeroplane or helicopter.

Enjoy sunny days, fresh nights and be entertained

NCEIA Dolphin Awards looking for the best of 2017

NEVER TOO LATE: Ivan Perger, 66, received his first NCEIA Dolphin Award in the folk category in 2014.

Entries to the North Coast music awards are now open

James Blunt leaves Twitter in stitches

THE British singer isn’t only funny in person, he’s also hilarious on social media, and his most recent tweet proves why James Blunt has so many fans.

Bachelorette winner Lee headed back to reality TV

The Bachelorette Georgia Love and Lee Elliot.

He won the heart of Georgia Love and now, Lee’s heading back to TV

'It has nearly blown his foot off': Shannon Noll

Mid North Coast police are investigating the firecracker throwing incident during the South West Rocks concert that injured one of Shannon Noll's band members.

Police hunt firecracker thrower at Shannon Noll concert

Spider crawls over reporter during live cross

Murray kept a straight face amid the terrifying ordeal.

Imagine being on TV when a spider starts crawling on you

Everyone wants to be a ninja warrior, especially the kids

Cody Thomas takes on the obstacle course on the TV series Australian Ninja Warrior.

Move over cotton wool kids. Make way for the wannabe ninjas

The countries celebs are banned from visiting

Sorry, what?

There some places even these celebs can't get into

Islands, seas and countries on the map that don’t exist

The Phantom Atlas, a book about islands and natural features on maps that don't really exist

Redrawing maps has been a problem for a very long time

Grand Family Home on a Large Block

12 Tristran Parade, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 3 2 Contact Agent

Located on a private and very usable 5,290m2 (1.3 acres) block close to Shearwater Steiner School and only 4 minutes from Mullumbimby, this grand home has been...

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

Impressive modern home in sought after location

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 Contact Agent

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

Renovators Delight with Large Views

134 Flowers Road, Binna Burra 2479

House 4 2 2 Auction

Located just minutes out of Bangalow on a quiet country road, this brick home has spectacular rural views of the Hinterland and Nightcap ranges. This property has...

Rainforest Gardens - Two unique houses on five sublime acres

14 Newes Road, Coorabell 2479

House 5 3 5 Contact Agent

Bathed in sunlight and birdsong, this Council-approved dual occupancy on five exquisite acres with a perfect northerly aspect offers boundless natural beauty in...

Quaint Home with Approval for Second Dwelling

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 Contact Agent

Located a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home has recently been renovated with bamboo floors, modern lighting and...

Fantastic Position at Entry Level

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 Pending Auction

Perfectly located just a short walk to the vibrant main street of Mullumbimby this strata titled home provides a great opportunity for investor or owner occupier...

Large family home with views to Boulders Beach

1 Sapphire Court, Lennox Head 2478

House 4 2 2 $950,000 to...

Located moments from the vibrant sea-side township of Lennox Head, this solid, master-built home sits atop a large level block. With various indoor and outdoor...

MASSIVE PRICE DROP - MUST SELL

51/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

Town House 3 2 1 $770,000 ...

This modern architecturally designed townhouse is situated in the very popular 'Forest Glades' complex. With 2 stories and being well positioned close by the...

Great position with views and easy walk to beach

21 Mackay Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 Expressions of...

Located in an elevated position popular because of it's proximity to Byron township and Tallows Beach, this stylish home has 2 inside living spaces, 3 outdoor...

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction