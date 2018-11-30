Dummies’ guide to Horn-Mundine
Who: Jeff Horn (18 wins, 1 loss, 1 technical draw) v Anthony Mundine (48 wins, 8 losses)
Horn is the bullied schoolboy whose fairytale rise to victory over Manny Pacquiao last year became the stuff of legend. He is 30.
Mundine is the trash-talking former NRL star with lightning-fast hands and attitude. He is 43.
Weight limit: 71kg (middleweight). Mundine faces huge penalties of more than $1 million if he weighs in 2kg more above the limit.
When: Tonight, gates open 4:30pm, main fight at 9:30pm
Where: Suncorp Stadium
Tickets: Available at Ticketek, priced from $29 for grandstand to $299 for floor seating. Family of four tickets from $77 to $393
How to get there: People with tickets can travel for free on trains and buses, and also catch shuttles from Brisbane City, Carindale, Chermside, Eight Mile Plains and The Gap until 7.10pm. For more information go to translink.com.au
What will the weather be like? Pack a raincoat - the weather bureau says there is a chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening, with a top temperature of 29C.
TV: On Foxtel's Main Event from 6.30pm. $59.95 pay-per-view. Order from the My Foxtel app or mainevent.com.au
Duration: 12 rounds
What happens if Horn wins: He will likely have his next fight for a world title in a specially designed temporary arena on the beach at Surfers Paradise and count his winnings which could top $3 million.
What happens if Mundine wins: He will chase a big fight against a huge international name such as Manny Pacquiao or Canelo Alvarez. Much of Australia will groan, as he has played the villain in Australian sport for more than 20 years. In Queensland there is likely to be a day of mourning, as Horn is one of our most popular sportsmen
Styles: Horn is a heavy hitter, an aggressive pressure fighter who breaks opponents down with a relentless attack. Mundine is a slick defensive boxer with lightning-fast counterpunches who sets traps for the unwary.
Undercard:
Cameron Hammond (17-1) vs Frank Rojas (23-1)
Brent Rice (8-0) vs Liam Wilson (2-0)
Ben Mahoney (5-0) vs Adrian Rodriguez (11-1-2)
David Aloua (12-2) vs Kurtis Pegoraro (11-4)
Kye Mackenzie (20-1) vs Francis Chua (5-0-1)
Kori Farr (2-4-2) vs Krystina Jacobs (1-0)
Ben Horn (debut) vs Lachlan O'Shea (debut)
Youssef Dib (9-0) v Mark Ramirez (5-13-3)
Joseph Goodall (4-0) v Christian Ndzie Tsoye (3-1)
Ladbrokes Odds: Jeff Horn $1.17, Anthony Mundine $5.00
