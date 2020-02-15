Dumbest celebrity body trend yet

CINDY Crawford's model son Presley Gerber shocked fans when he revealed a brand new face tattoo last week.

But he isn't the only famous face to have a conspicuous inking on his cheek, The Sun reports.

Gerber - who is the son of supermodel Crawford and Tequila megamillionaire Rande Gerber, joins Post Malone and Amber Rose as the latest celebrity to follow the dubious trend.

The 20-year-old model slammed back to the backlash to his own "MISUNDERSTOOD" facial tattoo.

Presley Gerber slammed critics of his face tattoo this week.

"If I thought this was going to ruin my face or I didn't want this, I wouldn't have done it. I think that's a pretty obvious thing," he said during an Instagram Live.

"It says misunderstood because that's how I felt my entire life," the model added. "Look at these f***ing haters out here," he said. "F**k you if you don't like it."

Meanwhile, Amber Rose revealed last week that the names of her children had been tattooed on her forehead.

Just in case she forgets what her kids are called. Picture: YouTube

The ex-girlfriend of Kanye West showcased the scroll-writing which read Slash - the name of her youngest son, and Bash - the nickname she uses for her six-year-old son Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, from relationship with rapper Wiz Khalifa.

The names are on her hairline, and are prominent because of her famously shaven head.

Rose's fans appeared to be unimpressed by the tatts - one commenter wrote, "Why destroy a beautiful face? Thirty years from now or sooner, you will regret doing this!"

Post Malone, meanwhile, is almost as famous for his facial tattoos as for his music.

Post Malone's latest face tattoo.

The 24-year-old rapper recently added a new inking of a buzz saw dripping with blood.

The Rockstar performer chatted last month with Billboard about a tattoo of a gauntlet he had done on the right side of his face at the end of December by tattoo artist Kyle Hediger.

"That was me and my friend Kyle," the Circles artist told them. "We've been trying to get a face piece for a long time. We were like, 'Let's just do it!' I'm already ugly enough … it's time for my face tattoos in real life."

Post also has the phrase, "Always tired," tattooed under each of his eyes.

And scandal-prone singer Chris Brown this week debuted his huge new face tattoo of an Air Jordan sneaker, his favourite footwear:

Chris Brown has a big ol' sneaker tattooed on his face.

Justin Bieber has previously turned to the same tattoo artist as Presley Gerber, JonBoy, for his facial tattoos.

The pop pixie has "grace" written in scroll above his eyebrow. He also has a tiny crow below his left eye.

Justin Bieber's got an eyebrow tatt.

Singer Halsey has also joined the trend and had the queen of diamonds playing card symbols tattooed on her face, right next to her ear, in June 2018:

Halsey's face tattoo is one of the more discreet examples.

Aaron Carter had a Medusa-inspired version of Rihanna tattooed across one side of his face last year.

The design appears to be Umbrella hit-maker Rihanna with snakes coming out of her head and stretches from the top of his forehead down the side of his cheek to his jawline:

Aaron Carter's huge face tattoo.

And, of course, boxer Mike Tyson has a distinctive tribal face tattoo on the left side of his face.

Famously, Amy Schumer called Tyson's tattoo a "slutty girl's back tattoo on his face," during the Comedy Central Roast of Charlie Sheen.

Celebrity face tattoo pioneer Mike Tyson. Picture: Getty

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.