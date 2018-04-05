Dumb drivers cop 3585 fines over Easter

COPPING IT: NSW Police found 80 drivers of the state's 300 charged with drink driving to be in the Northern Region over the Easter long weekend.

YOU can't legislate against stupidity, as more than 3500 drivers across the Northern Rivers proved over the Easter long weekend.

NSW Police released data showing drivers in the state's Northern Region during Operation Tortoise, the Easter long-weekend traffic operation, were issued with 80 of the 300 drink-driving tickets issued between March 29 and April 2.

A police spokesman said officers conducted more than 42,000 random breath tests in northern NSW.

"Police (also) issued 1583 speeding tickets (in the Northern Region),” he said, "and 2002 other tickets for offences ranging from using a mobile phone while driving, not wearing a motorbike helmet, and people not wearing a seatbelt (100 tickets).”

Across NSW, there were 7750 drivers detected speeding, he said.

Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy, commander of the NSW Traffic & Highway Patrol, said while most road users obeyed the rules, there were still too many drivers who chose to put themselves and others at risk.

While most drivers, riders and other motorists were sensible over the weekend, Assistant Commissioner Corboy said too many people still made poor decisions.

"While we were generally pleased with driver behaviour, the fact that 7750 drivers chose to speed and nearly 300 drivers were caught drink-driving, shows that there are still too many putting themselves and others at risk,” he said.

Police conducted 280,947 random breath tests across NSW, charging 294 people with drink-driving.

Over the Easter long weekend, officers attended 355 major crashes in NSW, of which four were fatalities - one less than for the same period last year.