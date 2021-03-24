‘Dumb decision’: What you had to say about Skimmo’s DA

A development application has been lodged with Lismore City Council to knock down Skimmos in South Lismore to build a new service station.

The exhibition period for a development application for the Skimmo’s site in South Lismore has ended and the takeaway store has submitted a petition containing almost 500 signatures against the development.

The Northern Star conducted its own poll on whether the Skimmo’s building should be demolished and replaced with a service station, and the overwhelming majority did not support the development proposal.

People came out in support of keeping Skimmo’s Takeaway, some said Lismore didn’t need another service station, and many raised concerns about flooding and the traffic implications on an already busy intersection.

Here are some of the comments from our readers:

Damo Wattsy: If there was ever a dumb place to put a servo in South Lismore, that intersection would be it! It already is one of the worst intersections to negotiate traffic wise in town. However dumb decisions seem to be the norm in Lismore, so no doubt it’ll be approved!”

Jodie Davis: “Lismore has enough petrol stations and we especially don’t need it in a flood zone or on that road that is a nightmare the best of times.”

Yvette Watts: “There used to be a Mobil (petrol station) diagonally across from it that was shut down after floods or something so a servo won’t work there. Plus don’t get rid of Skimmo’s. Have some heritage respect.”

Geoff Newton: “Just what Lismore needs another servo in a flood prone area.”

Dick Nolan: “It will add more to the traffic problem in South Lismore and only employ three people and open 24/7 how much extra noise for the elderly neighbours.”

Steve Dickson: “Unfortunately people, the argument is not about Skimmo’s closing down. It is about a service station being developed. If you don’t want a service station there (and I don’t) you need to come up with a good reason – mine is traffic issues. Council will not reject a DA based on emotion.

“That is the worst roundabout in Lismore. Having cars jutting in at short notice, trying to get out and go right – disasters waiting to happen.”

Anthony Paul Lumley: “Why not upgrade Skimmos? What a stupid place to put a servo.”

Rachel Granny Lowenstein: “Why fix what aint broken? Too many servos in Lismore already and on that roundabout is ridiculous!”

Henry Luong supported the service station DA: “Not only bigger economical gain but also a fundamental change to boost up activities around that part of South Lismore.”