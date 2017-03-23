'Dumb dealer' reveals $700k cannabis stash on Facebook

AN ALLEGED cannabis dealer brazenly posted a video of himself withing his crop, which police say has an estimated street value of $700,000.

Police have confirmed that a man will face court next month after the huge haul was located by officers in Lismore yesterday.

On Wednesday, officers from Richmond Local Area Command executed a search warrant at a home on Lodge Road Mountain. following a video posted online.

Police alleged the man, 49, posted the video to Facebook revealing his haul of the illicit substance and dared authorities "to come and arrest him."

During the search, police located approximately 150 cannabis plants and over 350 cannabis seedlings.

The 49-year-old man was arrested and taken to Lismore Police Station.

He was charged with cultivate prohibited plant - commercial quantity, supply cannabis - indictable quantity and two charges of possess prohibited drug.

He appeared at Lismore Local Court yesterday where he was bail refused to appear at Lismore Local court on Tuesday April 4.