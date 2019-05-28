Duke of Byron set for BK memorial

Byron Bay surfer Duke Wrencher will be one of the youngest competitors in the open men's division at the Park Hotel Ben King Memorial Classic next weekend.

BYRON Bay surfer Duke Wrencher is set to become one of the youngest competitors to surf in the open men's division of the Ben King Memorial Classic next weekend.

Wrencher, 14, will also compete in the under-14s division and has a chance to take home the top men's prize of $5000 at the 44th running of the event.

"Duke is part of our Byron Bay Boardriders Club and he's probably the youngest surfer I can remember in the open men's division,” event organiser Neil Cameron said. "He's a really good kid and he surfs extremely well for his age.

"His parents will be here helping over the weekend - it's a real family event.”

The open women's winner will pocket $3000, with cash prizes all the way down to the winners of the under-10 divisions.

About 150 surfers are expected to compete in the three-day competition over the long weekend at Broken Head Beach.

There will be an auction of a 14-day trip on the Mangalui Ndulu surf charter, sailing through the Mentawais and Tellos Islands.

Surfboards will also be raffled, along with other items during the presentation at the Park Hotel on Monday.

It is also the third year the Willsy Ex-Groms division will run in honour of Byron Bay surfing legend Danny Wills.

"Our focus on developing and growing the Willsy Ex-Groms has been extremely successful and only possible by the support we get from our sponsors and local businesses,” Cameron said.

"Susie and Tony Farrell at the Park Hotel are two of our biggest supporters and we couldn't do it without them.

"The contest attracts some of the best talent from around the country and overseas. This year is no different.”

The event was renamed in 2006 following the death of club stalwart Ben King, who died while competing in an event at Yamba.

It will be the sixth time it has been held in June after previously being named the Easter Surf Classic.

"We still really miss Ben. He was a big part of the community and I believe two of his kids, Kurt and Maddi, are surfing again this year,” Cameron said.

Entries close next Thursday at 5pm and can be done on the Byron Bay Boardriders' website.