DUK into the newest restaurant in town

GREAT food and simplicity is at the centre of Byron Bay's new Chinese eating house, DUK.

The new eatery offers a refined menu of modern and authentic Chinese cuisine in a 40-seat canteen-style setting.

Forget about sweet and sour pork or honey chicken - DUK's menu consists of five main dishes and two starters made up of farm-fresh ingredients, and a boutique drinks list comprising local brewers, distillers and winemakers.

In the kitchen you'll find chef Ryan Bussey, the former head chef at Three Blue Ducks at The Farm, preparing you a feast of roast duck, soy chicken, roast pork, char siu or fried tofu served with steamed greens and rice.

DUK is the third venue for owners Sarah Swan and Jeremy Burn, from Byron Bay's 100 Mile Table, and the bistro at the Byron Bay Golf Club.

The seeds for DUK were planted for Sarah adecade ago when she was working at Neil Perry's XO restaurant, and Jeremy was excited.

"You can either come and have a banquet with a group or come along and have your own bowl," Mr Burn said.

Designed by local architect Dominic Finlay-Jones, the interiors draw on a range of influences, with hand-painted Chinese characters on the wall, deep blue velvet curtains, elegant furniture and red bird cages.

"It's not a classic Chinese-Chinese apart from the mandarin writing on the wall that says 'tastiest duck in the bay'," Mr Burn said.

"It's an elegant, sophisticated sort of look."

The drinks list showcases local Byron Bay favourites including Stone & Wood Pacific Ale, four wines from Jilly Wines and Mayde teas.

DUK is located at 9 Bay Lane, Byron Bay and is open seven days from 5pm.