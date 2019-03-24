Ducks youngster composed in softball final

CLOSE CALL: Ballina Sharks Molly Donaldson safe on home base against Rous Rangers in the Division 1 softball finals at Albert Park, Lismore, on Saturday.

CLOSE CALL: Ballina Sharks Molly Donaldson safe on home base against Rous Rangers in the Division 1 softball finals at Albert Park, Lismore, on Saturday. Ursula Bentley@Captured Aus

FAR North Coast Softball grand finals are now set with Lismore Workers Mighty Ducks going on in Division Grey after they beat Rous Hotel Rogues at Albert Park, Lismore Saturday.

As usual both teams settled into the game with some solid batting, with hits from Cassandra Keough and Taylor Moore for Rogues, and Workers' Emily Vidler headed her teams batting attack with support from Shay Kelly and Lauren Forrester.

Tight fielding from Workers had 12-year-old Luke Zimmermann charging to ball at shortstop, teaming up with third base Naomi Turner for two outs, restricting Rogues to two runs. Catches to Sally Butler at second base and Moore at shortstop halted Workers batting rally but not before four runs had been scored.

Again, Rous batted strongly with Wes Wilford hitting a double, and Tanya Batman and Belinda Adams hitting singles to make base. Zimmermann again showed great composure, throwing the next three batters out at first but not before Rogues crossed home-plate for three runs.

A two bagger from Vidler again set the tone for her team with Tara Clark, Kelly and Zimmerman all clearing the infield to score four more runs.

The third and fourth innings was all Workers as pitcher Tara Clark controlled the game from the mound, but it was Zimmermann who was the talk of the game as he was relentless in the field, combining with his first base Gloria Hill for nine outs and being involved in all 12 outs for the game.

Workers won 15-5.

Ballina Hammerheads and Woodburn Wonders had everyone sitting on the edges of the seats as double plays and home-runs had a score line of 8-5 at the bottom of the fourth innings in the Division Black final when they battled to see who Byron Redsox would play next weekend.

A muffed fly ball had Johanna Presgrave reach first base for Ballina and eventually went on to cross homeplate but not before a brilliant double play by Kate Wilcock at third base. Wilcock took a sizzling line drive off Hannah Graham's bat then turned to catch Molly Donald just off third base to send Ballina into the field.

A strike-out to Graham, a pick-off by Donald from behind the plate to Presgrave on first, and a throw out by Graham to first base had Woodburn return to its dugout without scoring.

Hammerheads extended their lead to 2-0 with a three-base hit to Jodi Knight and single to Nicole Bruce. But there was another double play, this time to Woodburn's shortstop Carmen Ainsworth, who took a line drive and threw the runner out at first, who was scrambling to get back there.

Impressive fielding from Knight at third base and Julia Lucas at shortstop, and an amazing catch to Donald had Ballina contain Woodburn to scoring one run going into the fourth dig.

Woodburn had to bat and despite a hit to Christina Costello and a massive home run to Carol Ryan it was all too little too late, with Ballina winning convincingly in the end by 21-7.

There was nothing between Goonellabah Gunnas and Dodgers Demons when they went head to head for the right to play Rous Hotel Warriors in the Division Red grand final.

The final and fifth innings had Goonellabah spirits raised as Lovett and Zac Poulton crossed home-plate, putting them within two runs of Dodgers' score line.

But Dodgers pitcher Shailes quickly silenced her opponents by striking out the next two batters, with Zimmermann throwing out the running, stealing to third base for the third out.

Dodgers extended their lead scoring one more run before running out winners by 10-7.

Ballina Sharks continued their dominance in the Division 1 competition with a 9-0 win over Rous Hotel Rangers.

Hits to Karen Evans and Johanna Presgrave extended Sharks tally to five runs at the completion of the first innings.