DRYER FIRE: Fire & Rescue NSW crews from Tweed Heads are warning residents to clean lint filters after a property was damaged when a dryer caught fire on Sunday. Photo: FRNSW
News

Dryer catches on fire at Northern Rivers unit

Alison Paterson
24th Aug 2020 9:00 AM
A RESIDENT learned an expensive lesson about cleaning lint filters when their dryer caught fire on Sunday afternoon.

Around 5.38pm crews from Fire & Rescue Tweed Heads Fire Station were called to a unit fire on Binya Ave.

After FRNSW crews gained entry, they used a thermal imaging camera quickly found a clothes dryer on fire.

Crews extinguished the fire quickly and rendered the incident safe.

FRNSW Acting Superintendent Scott Dodson said this is a timely reminder for everyone to be aware of the fire hazards of your dryer.

“Clean your lint filter before or after each use,” he said.

“Ensure there is adequate air flow around your dryer and don’t leave the dryer operating when you’re not home “

Lismore Northern Star

