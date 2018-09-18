Dry stone-cutting banned amid deadly lung disease fears

DRY cutting of stone has been banned, following an investigation.

Recent cases of tradies contracting a life-threatening lung disease prompted the Queensland government to announce an immediate ban on dry-cutting artificial stone benchtops.

Stemming from the coal miners Black Lung inquiry, the government has also been looking at silicosis risks, and has identified stonemasons dry cutting stone bench tops as being at serious risk of the irreversible condition, which is contracted by breathing in tiny particles of silica dust that settle in the lungs.

Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace on Tuesday announced dry cutting was now banned following an investigation of 10 workplaces by Workplace Health and Safety.

"The audit uncovered extremely poor work practices - including uncontrolled dry cutting, inadequate ventilation and a lack of personal protection equipment such as respiratory masks," Ms Grace said.

"From this week, there will be 22 specially trained inspectors on the ground conducting audits, with the remaining 150 manufacturers to be audited by the end of the year."

An urgent safety warning has been issued regarding dry stone-cutting, with the government to develop regulations to explicitly ban the practice.

Engineered stone is becoming more common as a cheaper substitute to marble benchtops, but is made of around 90 per cent crystalline silica, which is one of the major causes of silicosis.

The artificial stone is considered safe if it is only cut when wet.

Ms Grace said WorkCover Queensland had received 26 compensation claims for workers with silicosis; 22 in the last three weeks.

She said that was only in Queensland, and would write to her federal counterpart Kelly O'Dwyer to urge the federal government to expand the ban nationally.