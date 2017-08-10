Dry spell for August forecast from BOM

BUREAU of Meterology spokesman Neale Fraser said a big high over Northern NSW continues to bring much of the same weather and we are "in for a dry spell for the first half of August”.

There is a zero chance of rain for the remainder of the week and the daytime temperatures look to be comfortably warm.

There will be maximum temperatures in Lismore of 25 today, peaking at 27 on Friday and sitting in the mid 20s for the weekend.

Byron Bay will have tops of 22 today, 24 tomorrow, and temperatures in the low to mid 20s the remainder of the week.

Ballina will see 24 today, 26 tomorrow and temperatures in the mid 20s for the weekend.

Evans Head is predicted to have 25 today, a huge 28 tomorrow and mid 20s for the weekend.

The Lismore median temperature for August recorded by the BoM sits at 21.8 degrees celsius, but it's likely temperatures this month will exceed.

Byron Bay's median rainfall is recorded at 43mm for this time of year but it's not expected the chance of rain will exceed this.