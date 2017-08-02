Dry July with no rain relief in sight

Dry weather has taken over the rain-sodden Northern Rivers.

IT SEEMS with the weather it doesn't rain, but it pours. And yes, that pun was intended.

The Bureau of Meteorology has released its monthly climate summary for July and there have been a few weather records broken, including in the Northern Rivers.

Despite having masses amounts of rain earlier in March and a good amount in June, the Northern Rivers has faced a very dry July.

Statewide, rainfall for July hasn't been this low since 2002, 70% below the long-term July average.

Byron Bay had the warmest night on average at 13.2 deg C.

Ballina broke its record for having the lowest amount of rainfall since 2002 at 9.6mm. The old record was 12mm.

On the last day of July Evans Head broke last year's temperature high record of 27.8 deg C, by reaching 28.2 deg C.

Overall rainfall March vs July comparison

Lismore - 806mm vs 6.2mm

Ballina - no record vs 9.6mm

Byron - 303.2mm vs 9.6mm

Casino - 451.2mm vs 6.6mm

Evans Head - 781.2mm vs 13.4mm

Forecast

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rosemary Barr said the outlook for NSW in the next week, was rain but not in the north-east.

"We are expecting a fairly broad rain band to move over NSW in the next couple of days but there will be no major impact in the north east," she said.

"Northern NSW is going to miss significant amounts of rain."

The area will remain fairly dry but could be quite cloudy, according to Ms Barr.

"Over the new week, we will start to see a return to the pattern which means we will see a high pressure system over the north of the state and a series of troughs passing to the south," she said.

"There is the possibility of a few daytime showers."