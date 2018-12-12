Drunken truckie's 4WD joyride horror

Shaun Edward Farrell, 26, pleaded guilty to driving over the middle alcohol limit after he crashed his four-wheel-drive seriously injuring himself and another passenger.

A TRUCK driver was airlifted and hospitalised for a month after he took three passengers four-wheel-driving while more than twice the legal alcohol limit.

Another passenger was also seriously injured when the Toyota LandCruiser came off Beerburrum-Woodford Rd, Beerburrum, and rolled down an embankment.

Shaun Edward Farrell, 26, pleaded guilty in the Caloundra Magistrates Court to driving while over the middle alcohol limit for the March 3 offence which caught up with him on November 12.

Police prosecutor Stephen Potter told the court a paramedic found Farrell and another passenger outside the wreckage when they arrived at the single-vehicle crash about 9.15pm.

All passengers were at varied levels of intoxication and Farrell was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane Hospital.

Due to Farrell's injuries, a blood test could only be taken about three hours after the crash and returned a 0.102 blood alcohol concentration.

Defence lawyer Clancy Robba told the court Farrell did not recall the crash, but admitted he was the driver after he initially denied it to police.

"He was a passenger and became driver... he is devastated he put his friends and himself at risk," he said.

The court heard Farrell continued to work as an interstate truck driver until his licence was suspended last month, and he is now employed as a diesel mechanic.

Farrell told the court he and the injured passenger had recovered, but he was liable for $30,000 in personal injuries claims and his vehicle worth $12,000 was uninsured due to his intoxication.

Farrell had no record of drink driving, but had been demerit-point suspended for exceeding the speed limit by more than 30km/h on separate occasions in March and April 2016.

He was also caught using his mobile phone one month earlier, and had failed to stop on police orders.

Farrell was fined $750 for drink driving and disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for five months, including the one month suspension since he was charged.