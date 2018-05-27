Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was fined after refusing to leaved a venue in Byron Bay.
A man was fined after refusing to leaved a venue in Byron Bay. JAY CRONAN
Crime

Drunken man fined after refusing to leave venue

27th May 2018 5:07 PM

A MAN has been fined after he refused to leave a venue in Byron Bay.

Tweed Byron Police District officers were flagged down by security at a licensed premised about 10pm on Saturday.

Police said a man had been refusing to leave the venue.

The man allegedly became aggressive toward security when he was asked to leave.

The 24-year-old Everton Hills, Queensland man was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station, where police gave him an infringement notice for failing to leave a licensed premises.

Police issued him with a direction not to return to the Byron Bay CBD, including licensed premises, for six hours.

But police said the same man was found in the area about three hours later.

Police said he was again taken to Byron Bay Police Station - due to his level of intoxication - and given another infringement for failing to comply with a direction.

He was detained for a period of time.

byron bay northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Record entries trek coastline to help rescue service

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Record entries trek coastline to help rescue service

    News For Maria Casamento, trekking along the North Coast's beautiful beaches was a way to help a cause close to her heart

    Meet Casino's newly-crowned Mr Beef champion

    Meet Casino's newly-crowned Mr Beef champion

    News Mr Beef competition is "something for the bucket list”

    Police treat Glenreagh church fire as suspicious

    premium_icon Police treat Glenreagh church fire as suspicious

    News NSW Police and RFS are investigating the cause of the blaze

    Whitlams celebrate 25 years of hits and more

    Whitlams celebrate 25 years of hits and more

    Music The band is coming to the Northern Rivers this week

    Local Partners