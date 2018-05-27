Drunken man fined after refusing to leave venue

A man was fined after refusing to leaved a venue in Byron Bay.

A MAN has been fined after he refused to leave a venue in Byron Bay.

Tweed Byron Police District officers were flagged down by security at a licensed premised about 10pm on Saturday.

Police said a man had been refusing to leave the venue.

The man allegedly became aggressive toward security when he was asked to leave.

The 24-year-old Everton Hills, Queensland man was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station, where police gave him an infringement notice for failing to leave a licensed premises.

Police issued him with a direction not to return to the Byron Bay CBD, including licensed premises, for six hours.

But police said the same man was found in the area about three hours later.

Police said he was again taken to Byron Bay Police Station - due to his level of intoxication - and given another infringement for failing to comply with a direction.

He was detained for a period of time.