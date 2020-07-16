Drunken incident at recycling centre changes man’s life

The Lismore man was very intoxicated when he pushed a trolley into a car, a court has heard. Picture: Richard Noone

A LISMORE man has been commended by the court for his efforts to “change his ways” after he was convicted for destroying property.

Matthew William Willacy, 32, pleaded guilty before Lismore Local Court on Monday over a charge where he had destroyed property in December while intoxicated.

Willacy had been speaking with a man who was using the bottle return recycling centre at Brewster St, Lismore, court documents revealed.

The victim had walked away from Willacy and returned to his car, when Willacy pushed a trolley into the side of the man’s vehicle which smashed the side blinker.

Willacy then left the scene before police later arrested him that night in Lismore.

His solicitor, Hannah Donaldson, told the court her client was “very affected by alcohol” during the incident.

He’d since attended the Namatjira Haven Drug and Alcohol Healing Centre where he went from “strength to strength” throughout the program.

Ms Donaldson said since he left the program, Willacy has “found himself clean from drugs and alcohol” and has “got a very strong incentive to stay clean … to have a relationship with his children again”.

Magistrate Jeff Linden said the MERIT report he’d read highlighted how Willacy had “done absolutely everything that’s possible to change his ways”.

Willacy was convicted and sentenced to a 12-month Conditional Release Order.

He was also convicted and sentenced to a 12-month conditional release order for other charges dating back to 2015, including one count of common assault, destroying or damaging property and failing to adhere to bail conditions.