A teenage driver had her licence cancelled after she blew more than double the limit.
Trevor Veale
Crime

Drunk teen more than double the limit in Murwillumbah crash

Rick Koenig
by
15th Jul 2019 3:12 PM
A TEENAGE driver who allegedly crashed her car into a guard rail on Tweed Valley Way has been charged with drink driving.

Police said that about 2.45 am on Thursday July 11, an 18-year-old woman was driving a Nissan X-Trail west along Tweed Valley Way in South Murwillumbah when she hit the left-hand side of her vehicle on the side guard rail.

She then over corrected and started travelling across to the other side of the road where she hit the guard rail with the right side of her vehicle.

The vehicle then spun around and crossed to the other side of the road where it came to a complete stop.

Police arrived and noticed the driver smelt of intoxicating liquor.

The driver was breath tested and returned a positive reading.

She was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station for a breath analysis.

The breath analysis returned a reading 0.120.

The woman, who was a P1 driver, had her licence suspended and she will appear at Murwillumbah Court at a later date.

Tweed Daily News

