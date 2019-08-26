Menu
DUMB DRIVER: A minor speeding offence has led police to allege a Tullera man, 21, was intoxicated and now faces six drug charges.
News

Drunk, speeding driver had cocaine, pills, LSD in car

Alison Paterson
by
26th Aug 2019 10:15 AM
A DRIVER who was detected speeding early on Sunday morning now faces drink-driving and six drug charges.

Officers from Richmond Police District in Lismore will allege that at 1.25am on Sunday police saw a vehicle driving above the speed limit on Winterton Parade, Lismore.

Police stopped the car and spoke to the driver, a 21-year-old Tullera man, who appeared intoxicated.

He failed a roadside alcohol breath test and was placed under arrest.

Police also saw a bag of cocaine on the driver's seat as he exited his car.

A further search of the car revealed MDMA pills, MDMA powder and LSD and police also found Oxycodone and 27 Xanax that were not prescribed to him.

At Lismore Police station he produced a breath analysis that placed him in the mid range.

He was charged with mid-range drinking driving and six counts of possession of a prohibited drug.

The Tullera man's licence was suspended and he will face Lismore Local Court in September.

Lismore Northern Star

