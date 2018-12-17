Drunk P-plater crashes into power pole

A P-PLATE driver has had his licence suspended after he crashed into a power pole at East Lismore.

Police will allege that at 3:30am on Sunday a 22-year-old Goonellabah man crashed his car into a power pole on Dalley Street, East Lismore.

Despite the car having significant damage he has driven off, blowing out a tyre and leaving gouge marks on the road.

The vehicle broke down on Invercauld Road where he was placed under arrest.

The P-plate driver returned a positive reading for alcohol.

At Lismore Police Station his breath analysis placed him in the high range.

He was charged with high range drink driving and had his license suspended. He will appear in Lismore Local Court in January.

Richmond Police District's crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, said there was no excuse for drink driving.

"You are placing your life and the lives of innocent road-users at a huge risk," he said.

"If you are going to have a few, catch a taxi home or get a lift with a sober driver.

"Police will be out in force 24/7 over the holidays looking for drivers under the influence of drugs and alcohol."