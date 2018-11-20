Menu
Mobility Scooter, generic.
Crime

Drunk mobility scooter rider steals sign, police allege

20th Nov 2018 8:38 AM

A MAN who allegedly nicked a 'no smoking' sign from a shopping centre while riding his mobility scooter under the influence of alcohol could face severe consequences.

Police allege the 58-year-old attened Ballina Fair at just before 8pm last night while driving a mobility scooter.

He climbed off his scooter and stole a large 'no smoking' sign from the shopping centre.

He said he didn't like it because he was a smoker.

He then drove off with the sign, which he later discarded.

Police found the man still riding his scooter a short time later and he was arrested.

He was breath tested at Ballina Police Station which placed him in the mid range.

The man was charged with destroying property, larceny, and mid-range PCA.

He will face Ballina Local Court on November 29.

ballina fair mobility scooter mobility scooter laws northern rivers crime seniors-news
Lismore Northern Star

