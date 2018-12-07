Menu
Lachlan Timothy Morris, 27, was jailed for spitting on two police officers after he was found at University of the Sunshine Coast accommodation with a knife.
Drunk man with knife threatens university resident

Chloe Lyons
7th Dec 2018 4:09 PM
A POLICE officer will have to undergo a year of disease testing after an agitated man, who was found in university accommodation with a knife, spat on their face and eyes.

Lachlan Timothy Morris, 28, thought people were "out to get him" when he was found with a 40cm knife in the common area of accommodation for University of the Sunshine Coast students.

Security guards contained a heavily intoxicated Morris - who had threatened to smash a resident with glass - while waiting for police to arrive.

As Morris was being fingerprinted at the watchhouse, he launched his head forward and spat on two officers.

One was hit in the face and the other on their boot.

An aggressive and abusive Morris was then placed in a padded cell.

Morris pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court to two counts each of serious assault of police and contravene a community based order and one count of possession of a knife in a public place.

The court heard the officer who had their face spat on will have to be disease tested regularly for 12 months, but tests so far had been negative.

Lawyer Chelsea Emery said her client was prepared to pay $500 to each victim for compensation and had apologised to the officer whose face he spat on.

She said Morris suffered from mental health and substance abuse issues and there was a "direct link between his mental health and offending".

Magistrate Graham Hillan sentenced Morris to nine months' imprisonment with parole release in January next year.

