A man will face Ballina Local Court over the assault.
Crime

Drunk man head-butts security guard

4th Apr 2018 10:28 AM

A 20-YEAR-OLD man has been charged after allegedly head-butting a security guard at a licensed premises.

Police said the 20 year old Alstonville man attended a licensed premises in Ballina on Saturday and allegedly became intoxicated and argumentative.

Richmond Police District said security asked him to leave several times but he refused to do so. The 20 year old then allegedly head-butted a security guard, then swung a punch at him. Security detained the 20 year old and police were called.

At Ballina police station the 20 year old was charged with being excluded then failing to leave the premises when required, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He will appear in Ballina Local Court in April. #BallinaCrime

