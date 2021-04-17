Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A reportedly drunk tourist has been hospitalised after plunging off a balcony while trying to sneak into a popular nightclub after being denied entry.
A reportedly drunk tourist has been hospitalised after plunging off a balcony while trying to sneak into a popular nightclub after being denied entry.
Offbeat

Drunk man falls off balcony trying to sneak into nightclub

by Grace Mason
17th Apr 2021 8:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A DRUNK tourist has been taken to Cairns Hospital with minor injuries after falling off a balcony while trying to sneak into Gilligan's Nightclub.

Emergency services were called to the Grafton St venue shortly after 6.30pm on Friday night following reports the 32-year-old Townsville man had fallen off the two storey balcony.

 

A man fell from a two storey balcony at Gilligan's trying to sneak in. Picture: Marc McCormack
A man fell from a two storey balcony at Gilligan's trying to sneak in. Picture: Marc McCormack


A police spokesman said the man was intoxicated and had been refused entry to the popular bar so had attempted to access the venue by scaling a nearby balcony.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said he was transported by ambulance in a stable condition to Cairns Hospital.

Originally published as Drunk man falls off balcony trying to sneak into Cairns nightclub

drunk and disorderly nightclub

Just In

    Just In

      Study shows Labor in chaos

      Study shows Labor in chaos
      • 17th Apr 2021 7:43 AM

      Top Stories

        Would dredging the Ballina bar prevent more tragedies?

        Premium Content Would dredging the Ballina bar prevent more tragedies?

        News The death of a renowned Ballina sailor on the bar has highlighted just how dangerous it is.

        Mum watches court hearing for son accused of stabbing her

        Premium Content Mum watches court hearing for son accused of stabbing her

        Crime The son faces the serious charge of attempted murder among other offences.

        David Bowie reworked famous song at Northern NSW property

        Premium Content David Bowie reworked famous song at Northern NSW property

        News A luxury property with an impressive musical secret is on the market

        Explained: What’s happening with holiday letting rules

        Premium Content Explained: What’s happening with holiday letting rules

        News Rules come into effect in one area sooner than a neighbouring LGA