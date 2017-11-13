Drunk man crashes into two cars

A MAN has been charged after crashing into two cars after drinking.

About 1.20am on Thursday November 9 a vehicle allegedly driven by a 32 year old male from Byron Bay lost control of the vehicle on Shelly Drive Byron Bay and collided with two parked cars.

Police attended the driver was subjected to a roadside breath test which was positive to alcohol.

He was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station and underwent a breath analysis which returned a reading of .114.

The man's licence was suspended and he was charged with mid range drink driving and bailed to appear before the Byron Bay Local Court on November 23.