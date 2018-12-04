Drunk man bites police officer during struggle

A GOONELLABAH man will face court after he allegedly bit a police officer in a licensed venue early on Sunday morning.

Police from the Richmond Target Action Group were speaking to a man in a licensed premises, but were being hindered by a 46-year-old Goonellabah man.

He was directed to move away so police could carry out their duties.

He refused and was then directed to leave the venue due to his intoxication level and "quarrelsome nature".

The man pushed an officer and raised his fists, so officers used capsicum spray and wrestled him to the ground.

It's alleged the man bit a student police officer on the hand during the struggle.

The 46-year-old only stopped when threatened with a taser.

He was charged with various assault offences and will appear in Lismore Local Court in January.