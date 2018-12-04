Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Drunk man bites police officer during struggle

4th Dec 2018 10:44 AM

A GOONELLABAH man will face court after he allegedly bit a police officer in a licensed venue early on Sunday morning.

Police from the Richmond Target Action Group were speaking to a man in a licensed premises, but were being hindered by a 46-year-old Goonellabah man.

He was directed to move away so police could carry out their duties.

He refused and was then directed to leave the venue due to his intoxication level and "quarrelsome nature".

The man pushed an officer and raised his fists, so officers used capsicum spray and wrestled him to the ground.

It's alleged the man bit a student police officer on the hand during the struggle.

The 46-year-old only stopped when threatened with a taser.

He was charged with various assault offences and will appear in Lismore Local Court in January.

northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Driver who hit cyclists on Bruxner Highway pleads guilty

    premium_icon Driver who hit cyclists on Bruxner Highway pleads guilty

    Crime BUT a court has heard the Casino man will dispute the sequence of events relating to his behaviour on the road.

    • 4th Dec 2018 11:00 AM
    Hotter, cooler, rainy: Spring weather a mixed bag

    premium_icon Hotter, cooler, rainy: Spring weather a mixed bag

    Weather BoM sums up spring as we prepare for scorching summer

    • 4th Dec 2018 10:58 AM
    The serious consequences for illegal drone flights

    premium_icon The serious consequences for illegal drone flights

    News Police have issued a stern warning to drone operators

    • 4th Dec 2018 10:30 AM
    After 10 glasses of wine, driver almost hits police officers

    premium_icon After 10 glasses of wine, driver almost hits police officers

    Crime He reversed between two police officers, missing them by centimetres

    • 4th Dec 2018 10:00 AM

    Local Partners