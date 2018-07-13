Menu
Anthony John Beckett was found drunk sitting in his car at a Dulong lookout.
Anthony John Beckett was found drunk sitting in his car at a Dulong lookout.
Drunk man arrested for sitting in car at lookout

Chloe Lyons
by
11th Jul 2018 3:57 PM
LISTENING to music at a Coast lookout ended in court for a man after he blew almost four times the legal limit.

Police were alerted to Anthony John Beckett at a Dulong lookout as he was sending someone "threatening" text messages from the location.

When officers arrived they found Beckett in his car, smelling of alcohol with red eyes.

He blew .196, almost four times the legal limit.

Beckett's licence was also found to be expired and his car unregistered.

He pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court to driving without a licence, being in charge of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and driving an unregistered car.

Beckett was ordered to 12 months' probation and disqualified from driving for 11 months.

