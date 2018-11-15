Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Drunk flyer's horror rant. Picture: Tarun Shukla/Twitter
Drunk flyer's horror rant. Picture: Tarun Shukla/Twitter
Offbeat

Drunk lawyer's horror mid-air rant

by Ally Foster
15th Nov 2018 6:41 AM

A WOMAN was arrested after going on a racist, expletive filled rant during a flight to London after crew refused to serve her more wine.

The 50-year-old woman, believed to be Irish, reportedly launched a drunken tirade against the Air India crew, with clips of her "shameful" rant shared across social media.

"I am a f***ing international lawyer. I work for all you f***ing people ... The f***ing Rohingyas, the f***ing people of all Asia, for you, an international criminal lawyer. Don't get any money for it by the way. But you won't give me a glass of wine, is that correct?" she can be heard shouting at a crew member.

She then asks if they "treat all business class passengers like this?" before saying she would have been served if she was a "rich Indian f***ing money grabbing b**tard".

The video shows her even getting phsyical with some of the flight attendants, with one of the staff members showing a bruise the woman allegedly left on her.

Many people praised the calm way the staff reacted to the horror situation.

Metropolitan police said the woman was arrested when the flight landed "on suspicion of racially aggravated public order, common assault and drunk and disorderly".

drunk flyer editors picks rant wine

Top Stories

    When Greta was denied a cigarette, all hell broke loose

    premium_icon When Greta was denied a cigarette, all hell broke loose

    Crime AFTER scaling the scaffolding of the hospital, she kicked a nurse, threatened to cut a police officer's throat and said she would "blow up" the police station.

    Why $21 million development was 'not in the public interest'

    premium_icon Why $21 million development was 'not in the public interest'

    Council News The planning panel has made a decision on controversial project

    Naturists slam calls for nude beach closure

    premium_icon Naturists slam calls for nude beach closure

    News Councillors will vote again on the beach's clothing optional status

    Aviation magazine has been flying high for 30 years

    premium_icon Aviation magazine has been flying high for 30 years

    Business Lismore publication going strong after 30 years.

    Local Partners