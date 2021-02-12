An intoxicated grandmother who attacked a woman in her own home out of jealousy, stopped mid-assault to pour herself a drink.

Camelia Jane Ketchup, 50, and her partner broke into a woman's house in Townsville on October 31, 2016 at 3am.

The Townsville District Court heard Ketchup dragged the woman out of bed and into the lounge room.

It was believed by Ketchup the woman wanted to start a relationship with her partner.

Crown prosecutor Josh Francis said the woman's partner was also taken into the lounge room where Ketchup punched and yelled at the pair.

"She continued to beat those inside the house even though they pleaded to stop," he said.

"This invasion was prompted by her jealousy and she prevented the occupants from leaving the house."

The court heard the assault continued for five minutes before Ketchup stopped to have a drink in the lounge room with her co-accused.

While the pair drank their victims managed to escape.

Mr Francis said the woman suffered broken ribs and a fractured cheek.

Ketchup pleaded guilty to one count of burglary in the night in company and assault occasioning bodily harm.

Defence barrister Ross Malcomson said his client was a grandmother to 12 and had struggled with alcoholism.

"She commenced drinking at the age of 18 and described it as a way of way to deal with her problems relating to domestic violence," he said.

"She has been sober … around a year now and describes feeling the best she has in many years."

He said Ketchup wished to apologise to her victim.

Judge John Coker described the attack as "serious", "unprovoked" and "cowardly".

Ketchup was sentenced to three years' jail suspended immediately for three years and was placed on a two-year probation order.

Originally published as Drunk grandmother belts woman in jealous rage