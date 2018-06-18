Menu
Crime

Drunk drumming lands man in court

18th Jun 2018 2:18 PM

A QUEENSLAND man allegedly assaulted a security guard after being asked to stop drumming.

Police allege on Saturday night a 39-year-old man was at a licensed premises in Goonellabah, watching a band play. When the band finished the intoxicated man went on stage and started playing the drums.

Security asked the 39-year-old to leave several times, but he refused to do so. The man then assaulted the security guard.

He was restrained by security until police arrived, then taken to Lismore Police Station where he was charged with assault and remaining in the vicinity of licensed premises after being excluded.

He will appear in Lismore Local Court in July. #GoonellabahCrime.

